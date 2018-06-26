Lee Daniels Faces $5 Million Lawsuit From Roc-A-Fella Records Co-Founder Damon Dash Over Breached Contract

According to the multi-claim suit filed on Tuesday, Daniels dropped a planned Richard Pryor biopic before its completion.

Damon Dash and Lee Daniels have some serious bad blood. In the latest $5 million lawsuit by the Roc-A-Fella mogul, Dash claims the director stiffed him from receiving producer credit on a Richard Pryor biopic.

According to the multi-claim suit filed on Tuesday, Daniels dropped the project before its completion. "Although Mr. Daniels did in fact become a writer, director and producer of the 'Pryor Film' as per numerous industry publications, Defendants never informed Plaintiff of the film’s progress, or made any commercially reasonable efforts to obtain the EP consideration (including alternative, mutually-agreed upon, comparable consideration) that he was legally obligated to secure. Furthermore, it has been commonly reported amongst reputable sources that Mr. Daniels unilaterally departed from the 'Pryor Film' ultimately ending the production."

The suit also mentions years of back-and-forth and "efforts to mediate."

In addition to the lawsuit, Dash took to Instagram to shade Daniels further by posting a video of a confrontation between the two at a Diana Ross concert a couple of weeks ago.

