Lee Phillip Bell, Co-Creator of 'The Young and the Restless' and 'The Bold and the Beautiful,' Dies at 91

Apart from daytime television, Bell was also known for being a broadcast journalist, having hosted and produced her own show 'The Lee Phillip Show,' which aired on CBS TV for over 30 years.

Lee Phillip Bell, Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist and co-creator of daytime series' The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, has died. She was 91.

"Our mother was a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. Gracious and kind, she enriched the lives of all who knew her. We will miss her tremendously," Bell's children said in a statement. Bell died on Feb. 25.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on June 9, 1928, Bell was served as co-creator, along with her late husband William J. Bell, of two of daytime television’s most successful dramas: Y&R and B&B. Bell won the Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding drama series for Y&R in 1975 and was recipient of the Daytime Emmys’ Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007.

Apart from daytime television, Bell was also known for being a broadcast journalist, having hosted and produced her own show The Lee Phillip Show, which aired on CBS TV for over 30 years. Throughout the show, Bell produced and narrated numerous award-winning specials and documentaries covering social concerns such as foster children, sexual assault, children and divorce, and babies born to women in prison.

Bell famously interviewed a myriad of stars and leaders on her show including presidents Gerald Ford and Ronald Regan; actors Judy Garland, Clint Eastwood and Jerry Lewis; musicians such as The Rolling Stones and The Beatles; television and stage stars such as Lucille Ball, Jack Benny and Oprah Winfrey; and many other politicians, authors, journalists, fashion designers and rock stars.

Throughout her career, Bell won 16 regional (Chicago) Emmy awards and numerous Golden Mike awards. She was also honored with the Alfred I. Dupont/Columbia University Award for the special The Rape of Paulette, the first program in Chicago to explore the issue.

She was also the first woman to receive the coveted Governors Award from the Chicago chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in 1977.

Bell is survived by her children Willam James Bell, Bradley Phillip Bell and Lauralee Bell Martin, as well as her daughters-in-law Maria Arena Bell and Ambassador Colleen Bell, her son-in-law Scott Martin and eight grandchildren.