AFM: Korean Star Lee Young-ae's Comeback Vehicle 'Bring Me Home' Sells Briskly

The gritty thriller marks the first starring role for the Korean actress since her breakout performance in Park Chan-wook's 'Sympathy for Lady Vengeance' (2005).

South Korean sales outfit Finest has gotten off to a strong start at this week's American Film Market, unveiling a raft of sales across its current slate.

Top among the hot sellers is Bring Me Home, a gritty thriller that marks the return of Korean star Lee Young-ae, who has been little seen on screens since her star-making turn in Park Chan-wook's Sympathy for Lady Vengeance (2005). Lee plays a mother who goes to shocking extremes while searching for her missing son. The movie is the directorial debut of Kim Seung-woo.

Bring Me Home has sold to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan (A Really Good Film Company Limited), as well as The Philippines (Viva Communications). The movie debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival's Discovery section, where it was well received by critics. It sold to Japan (Maxim) shortly after its premiere.

Set for a theatrical release in Korea on Nov. 27, Bring Me Home is produced by Seoul-based 26 Company and presented by Warner Bros.

Finecut also closed multiple deals on the romantic comedy My Punch-Drunk Boxer, starring Um Tae-gu, Kim Hie-won, and Lee Hye-ri, a member of popular K-pop group Girl’s Day. The film has sold to Indonesia (PT. Falcon), Japan (The Klockworx), Philippines (Viva Communications), Taiwan (Moviecloud) and Vietnam (Viettel Media).

A whimsical, oddball romance story between an boxer and his protege, My Punch-Drunk Boxer tells a story about a former professional boxer trying to recover from punch-drunk syndrome through an unconventional but unique boxing style – Pansori Boxing. The feature debut of the director Jung Hyuk-ki, the film was released in Korea on Oct. 9.

Other deals were announced for crime action film My Quantum Physics: A Nightlife Venture. The film, which released in Korea on Sept. 25, sold to Japan (New Select Co., Ltd.), Philippines (Viva Communications), and the U.S. (815 Pictures). The movie follows a high-end club owner who gets involved in a drug crackdown and political power games. It features Park Hae-soo (The Night of the Hunters) and Seo Yea-ji (The Throne).

The American Film Market runs Nov. 6 to Nov. 13 at the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Nov. 7 daily issue at the American Film Market.