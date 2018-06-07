Leeza Gibbons, Husband Steven Fenton Purchase West Hollywood Property

Gibbons and Fenton are expanding their real estate portfolio with the $2.34 million purchase of a West Hollywood duplex property.

Leeza Gibbons and husband Steven Fenton have purchased a two-story Spanish property in West Hollywood for $2.34 million.

The 2,772 sq. ft. property — at 8935 Rangely Ave. — contains a main house with three bedrooms, bonus office, gourmet kitchen and an expansive outdoor living area. The second attached unit is a spacious 1-bedroom, 1-bath with a large kitchen, fireplace and side yard. Both units have been recently remodeled. Other features include a 2-car detached garage, front and rear yard, gated entry and an updated alarm system. The listing agent was Darren Winston of Sotheby's International Realty and, according to Redfin, it was purchased via Joseph Lupariello at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

The property is the latest addition the couple's real estate portfolio, and follows on the heels of their December 2017 acquisition of a West Hollywood home at 8814 Rosewood Ave. that they bought for just under $2 million. The 1,389 sq. ft. property contains 2-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms.

According to Variety, the couple has also listed their West Hollywood cottage for $3.795 million.