Legendary Digital Cuts 30 Percent of Staff

The division has not been a priority for Legendary as it focuses on its more lucrative film and TV businesses.

Layoffs are happening at Legendary Digital, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The group, which includes the brands Nerdist, Geek & Sundry and Smart Girls, is shrinking by 30 percent, or eight full-time positions. Layoffs are taking place across several divisions.

The digital brands have become less important to the strategic direction of Legendary in recent years as the online content business has shifted away from the networks that grew big during thee early heyday of YouTube stardom. Legendary Digital is not a moneymaker for the business the way its core film and TV divisions are.

The seeds of Legendary Digital were planted at the company with its 2012 acquisition of Chris Hardwick's Nerdist, which began with a podcast and later expanded into digital video. Legendary then added Geek & Sundry and Smart Girls, the YouTube channel and media brand started by Amy Poehler, to its portfolio.

Sources say the cuts don't portend well for brands like Smart Girls that don't amplify Joshua Grode-led Legendary's core focus on genre programming, like Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and the upcoming Dune remake from Denis Villeneuve.

Variety first reported on the layoffs.