Legendary Invests in CAA's Library Pictures International

Legendary Pictures will invest in Library Pictures International, a recently launched content financing operation from CAA Media Finance that has a focus on local language production slates.

Formed in May, Library works with filmmakers and distributors in the international markets. As part of the deal, Legendary will be part of a team at Library to fund productions aimed to harness filmmaker talent and producers in international territories, including India, Latin America and Spain. Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Vietnam and China are among the targeted territories for expansion.

“Given Legendary’s role as a pioneer of slate financing, Josh, Mary and the entire Legendary team bring unparalleled strategic knowledge, coupled with a deep appreciation for international storytellers,” said David Taghioff, who leads Library from its Los Angeles headquarters. “They are an ideal partner in fueling Library’s continued growth as we collectively support content creators around the world.”

“Library Pictures aims to fulfill a fundamental and overwhelming demand in local territories for filmed entertainment that simultaneously embodies and is authentic to those audiences. Not only do we have a unique opportunity to lift and empower new voices and local producers, but we can benefit economically by investing in and supporting these lucrative marketplaces,” stated Josh Grode, CEO of Legendary Entertainment.

The deal was brokered by Sam Kozhaya on behalf of Legendary and CAA Media Finance on behalf of Library, with Evolution Media Capital served as sole financial advisor to Library.