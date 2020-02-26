Legendary Names Matthew Erramouspe Chief Legal Officer

Erramouspe joins Legendary from his post as co-chair of O’Melveny & Myers’ Entertainment, Sports and Media practice group.

Legendary Entertainment has tapped Matthew Erramouspe as chief legal officer and executive vp.

Erramouspe joins Legendary from his post as co-chair of O’Melveny & Myers’ Entertainment, Sports and Media practice group, where he helped his clients with the financing, acquisition, production, distribution and other exploitation of content and live events. Most recently he repped Legendary in its joint venture with Chris Albrecht to develop, finance and produce premium international scripted television.

“Matthew has been a trusted advisor and colleague for many years,” said CEO Joshua Grode, to whom Erramouspe will report. “His knowledge and expertise across M&A, the film, streaming and TV industry, and the media landscape in general are a great complement to the team of best-in-class Legendary executives who continue to grow our business and contribute to our success.”

“I feel very fortunate to be joining Legendary and its exceptional management team led by Josh,” Erramouspe commented, adding, “I couldn’t be more enthusiastic or optimistic about the exciting opportunities that lie ahead for this well-positioned company. And while I will miss my O’Melveny family of more than twenty years, I look forward to continue working with them as their client.”

Erramouspe also serves on the advisory board for the Ziffren Center for Media, Entertainment, Technology and Sports Law at the UCLA School of Law.