Lele Pons Asks Listeners to Spill Secrets in Spotify Podcast

'Best Kept Secrets' will see the entertainer serve as a confidant for anonymous callers.

Lele Pons is coming to Spotify with a podcast all about spilling secrets.

Best Kept Secrets with Lele Pons is a weekly series where anonymous callers will call the content creator and singer to discuss confidential information that they don’t want to share with their friends or family.

Shots Studios, which also reps Pons, is the producer of the show. Pons, who has 41 million followers on Instagram and nearly 17 million YouTube subscribers, says she was inspired to host the podcast after sharing her own personal struggles with OCD and Tourettes in YouTube original series The Secret Life of Lele Pons. "I know how lonely it feels when you don’t have anybody to talk to," she says.

Because callers are anonymous, Pons has found that they really open up to her. She calls the stories she’s heard "crazy," explaining that they delve into everything from confessions about transgressions to stories about unusual sexual encounters.

Though Pons isn’t a therapist, she says she tries to offer advice and to serve as a sounding board for her callers. "I feel like it’s a really safe place to talk," she says.

Pons, 24, is known not just for her comedy videos but also her budding music career. Her 2018 single "Celoso" hit No. 11 on Billboard’s Hot Latins Songs chart. The podcast expands her relationship with Spotify, which started as a music streaming service before its recent push into other audio formats. "They’ve always been super helpful, super supportive of me," she says.

Best Kept Secrets premieres Aug. 19 with new episodes dropping exclusively on Spotify every Wednesday.