Lena Waithe Reveals She Married Longtime Partner Alana Mayo

The screenwriter, producer and actress announced the news on Friday's 'Ellen DeGeneres Show.'

Congratulations are in order for Lena Waithe because she is officially a married woman.

The screenwriter, producer and actress revealed that she married her longtime partner Alana Mayo when she visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday.

"We snuck and did it, you know," she told John Legend, who served as the guest host for the episode. "We didn't make any announcements."

"We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse. Got married right in front of Harvey Milk's bust. It was her idea, as all good things are," explained Waithe. "And she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there.' And I said, ‘Cool, I'm down."

Waithe acknowledged that the location of their nuptials has historical significance for the LGBTQ community. In addition to San Francisco City Hall being the place that late gay right's activist and politician Milk was killed, the building has become a symbol for the community. Following Milk's death, protestors began to riot outside of the courthouse in support of Milk and LGBTQ rights.

Additionally, the first legal same-sex marriage ceremony was officiated at the courthouse in 2004.

"It was a humbling day, you know, to marry someone so amazing," she continued. "But also to really appreciate all the work that so many people have put in for us to be able to do that."

After Legend congratulated Waithe on being able to declare her love to the world, she responded, "Everybody should be able to do that."

Waithe and Mayo dated for three years before they became engaged on Thanksgiving day in 2017.

Waithe co-wrote the screenplay for Universal's Queen & Slim, which premiered at AFI Fest Thursday night and is set to hit theaters on Nov. 27. She created the Showtime series The Chi and wrote for and co-stars in Aziz Ansari's Master of None on Netflix, among numerous other film and TV credits.

Watch her full announcement below.