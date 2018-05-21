Lena Waithe to Receive Trailblazer Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

The awards show will air on Monday, June 18.

Lena Waithe will be honored with the Trailblazer Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, it was announced Monday. The award recognizes content creators that introduce new and unique voices within the entertainment industry.

Waithe made history when she was named the first woman of color to win the best writing in a comedy series award at the Emmys for her work on Master of None. She recently starred in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One and is the creator, writer and producer of Showtime’s The Chi.

Her latest career endeavor is the upcoming television show Twenties, which she is writing and producing for TBS. In addition to her work both on and off screen, Waithe works with The Black List to mentor young, diverse writers.

“Lena is shaking up Hollywood and breaking cultural boundaries through her innovative and authentic storytelling,” said Amy Doyle, general manager of MTV, VH1 and Logo, in a statement. “Her unwavering passion for equality and inclusion make her the perfect recipient for this year’s Trailblazer Award.”

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET from the Barker Hanger in Los Angeles, with Tiffany Haddish as host.