Lena Waithe Talks "The Universal Law" for "Othered" Characters and Getting Execs to Say "I Get It" | Drama Showrunner Roundtable

"The story could be great, and unique, and specific, but they're like, 'we don't get it,' or, 'I don't know that world,'" Waithe told THR.

"I don't have a black exec on the studio or network side, so there's a level of trust that they kind of have to have for me," Lena Waithe told The Hollywood Reporter during the Drama Showrunner Roundtable of her Showtime series, The Chi.

"Usually it's predominantly white execs, or the poor token black exec they bring to the room, or whoever they can find in the office just to say, 'Come on, we've got a black person coming in here. We want to look good.'"

But even when there is a black executive in the room, it doesn't always help a black writer's cause when they are pitching, as Waithe continued, "You have to remember, that black exec can either be a friend or a foe, because they don't want to come off like, 'I'm only vying for the black show,' they don't want to be the black exec," or, "if their black experience is different from yours."

"The truth is, going in to pitch is hard, period," Waithe told the Roundtable. "But what I think what people don't realize to someone who is othered," noting it does not solely apply to black people but also transpeople, people with disabilities, and more,"if you're sitting with people who, that's not their experience, often times there's a level of not understanding and not being able to relate. The story could be great, and unique, and specific, but they're like, 'we don't get it,' or, 'I don't know that world.'"

"The top execs, the people who greenlight Power, they live in Brentwood. Their kids go to private school. You know, it's Big Little Lies."

Waithe argued that it is difficult to be understood if you pitch anything that may be outside a top exec's known world, adding, "or they say yes and then try to make it more relatable to them." Waithe noted, "Although, I love Big Little Lies, because I got to be a fly on a wall of a world that I'm not a part of."

Speaking to her own experience getting The Chi made, Waithe told the Roundtable, "I'm very blessed in that the execs at Showtime and obviously Fox 21 said, 'this may not be our experience, but there's something about this that has a heartbeat that even we can't deny.'"

Waithe advises writers who "are othered," telling them, "You better come in there with something so phenomenal and so amazing that even though it's from a world that isn't theirs, there's something about it they can connect to."

"There has to be the universal law, where it's a about a person just trying to survive, or trying to live. And even if those people don't look like them, or come from the same walk of life, they can still say, 'I get it. I want to watch that.'"

Lena Waithe has one career Emmy for writing on Netflix's Master of None, a win which marked her as the first black woman to win an Emmy in a writing for a comedy a series.

