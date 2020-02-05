Lena Waithe-Produced 'The 40-Year-Old Version' Lands at Netflix

Radha Blank wrote, directed and stars in the comedy about a 40-year-old struggling artist.

Radha Blank's The 40-Year-Old Version, which counts Lena Waithe as a producer, has been picked up by Netflix.

The streamer is planning a theatrical release for the title ahead of its streaming debut later this year.

Blank, a New York-based writer with credits on Empire and She's Gotta Have It, wrote directed and stars in the feature about a once-promising playwright that is now struggling artist at the age of 40. Just as she becomes creatively re-invigorated when she returns to her first passion, rapping, her play finally gets going, leaving her to navigate the awful tension of compromising her voice for career success.

Peter Y. Kim, Oswin Benjamin, Reed Birney, Imani Lewis and TJ Atoms also star.

“It took years of trying to get this film made. It’s my love letter to NY and its struggling artists as well as the NY artistic institutions that raised me - Hip Hop and Theater. I made this film in the spirit of the great NY auteurs who came before me but from an angle not often seen. I'm so very proud of the artisans, many from New York, who helped me craft this movie with such loving and capable hands. As a new member of the Netflix family, I’m excited about the global audience that this film will reach," said Blank, who won the fest's Directing Award in the U.S. Dramatic section.

"I hope it will spark the next generation of fearless filmmakers in ANY part of the world. I’m thrilled that this came together with Netflix.”

Along with Waithe and Blank, Jordan Fudge, Inuka Bacote-Capiga, Jennifer Semler and Rishi Rajani produced the movie, which premiered in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the fest.

Endeavor Content negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.