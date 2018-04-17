Leo DiCaprio to Present Martin Scorsese With Award at TCM Film Festival

DiCaprio has starred in five Scorsese films.

Leonardo DiCaprio is set to present his friend and collaborator Martin Scorsese the inaugural Robert Osborne Award for his contributions in keeping classic film relevant.

Turner Classic Movies on Tuesday announced that the actor will present the award to the director on the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival, which is set to run April 26-29, at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theater.

DiCaprio has starred in five of Scorsese's films, starting with 2002's Gangs of New York. Their other collaborations include The Aviator (2004), The Departed (2006), Shutter Island (2010) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

The TCM Classic Film Festival is now in its ninth year. The event will kick off with the Robert Osborne Award presentation, followed by a special screening of 1967's The Producers, for which director Mel Brooks will be on hand to introduce.