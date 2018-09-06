Leo J. Clarke, Producer on 'It's Garry Shandling's Show' and 'Moesha,' Dies at 60

The Emmy nominee also guided other series like 'The Steve Harvey Show,' 'Lucky Louie' and 'Dog With a Blog.'

Leo J. Clarke, an Emmy-nominated producer who worked on such comedy series as It's Garry Shandling's Show, Moesha and The Steve Harvey Show, has died. He was 60.

Clarke died Aug. 27 in San Francisco of congestive heart failure and complications from several strokes, his wife, Betsy, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Clarke received three Emmy nominations for outstanding children's program in 2014-16 for producing the Disney Channel's Dog With a Blog after working on two other Disney kids shows, Pair of Kings and I Didn't Do It.

Clarke also produced Lucky Louie, starring Louis C.K. and Pamela Adlon; the 1995 Get Smart remake at Fox; Frank Caliendo's Frank TV; Charles S. Dutton's Roc; Cedric the Entertainer Presents; Good Sports, starring Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal; and All of Us, co-created by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. He was involved in more than 400 episodes of television during his career.

A San Francisco native who graduated from Santa Clara University, Clarke started out as a production assistant on The Redd Foxx Show and then joined Showtime's It's Garry Shandling's Show as a production manager.

In addition to his wife, whom he married in 1992, he is survived by sons Elliott, Oliver and Theodore; brothers Kevin and Paul; sister Amy; nephews Harrison and John; and niece Ruby.

A celebration of his life will be held later. In lieu of flowers and to help his family, a Go Fund Me account has been established here.