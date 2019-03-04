Leona Lewis Talks First TV Role in 'The Oath,' Teases New Music

"She definitely adds a layer to the show that I felt really created a lot of depth in that she's existing in this world that is so corrupt, that is so violent, and she's kind of bringing a bit of hope to the situation," Lewis said.

Former X-Factor winner Leona Lewis is showing her acting chops with her first television role in Crackle’s gritty cop drama The Oath, from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

In season two, Lewis stars as Amber Hall, the daughter of Pastor Greg who has grown up with violence in her neighborhood, and now works as a doctor at the local hospital to help those in her community.

Lewis sat down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to discuss what drew her to the role, saying, "I just really resonated with her. I just loved her heart. She's just very passionate."

"She definitely adds a layer to the show that I felt really created a lot of depth in that she’s existing in this world that is so corrupt, that is so violent, and she's kind of bringing a bit of hope to the situation."

Lewis' role in The Oath is her first foray into television, but she told THR that she’s always had a passion for acting.

"I've always loved that side of the arts," she said. "It kind of went on the back burner when I started to do my music and that side started to take off. But it's always something that I really wanted to get into and had a passion for, and the more I've done it, the more I just fall in love with it. And I pull from many of the same places that I pull from with my music, in terms of emoting and telling a story. It's just something I kind of naturally gravitated towards."

The three-time Grammy nominee also teased that she’s been back in the studio working new on music to follow up her 2015 album I Am.

"I've just been enjoying getting back into my music and really having time to create and just been having fun with it. So definitely something, I'm not sure when. But I've been back in the studio just enjoying the creative process again."

Watch the video above to hear Lewis discuss working with 50 Cent on The Oath, her favorite memories on The X Factor and more.