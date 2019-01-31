Leonardo Da Vinci Biopic to World Premiere at L.A. Italia Fest (Exclusive)

The new art film is being released to honor the 500th anniversary of the ‘Mona Lisa’ painter’s death.

L.A. Italia Fest is set to open with the world premiere of Amazing Leonardo, a new biopic about Leonardo Da Vinci, in commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the artist’s death (May 2, 1519).

Luca Argentero (Eat Pray Love) stars as Da Vinci in the film, a Sky original production with Progetto Immagine.

Director Jesus Garces Lambert will introduce the film at the festival’s opening night on Feb. 17 at the TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Actress Angela Fontana (playing Cecilia Gallerani) and producer Cosetta Lagani will also be in L.A. for the premiere.

Amazing Leonardo will be distributed in Italy this year by Lucky Red, and afterwards internationally by True Colours. Sara Mosetti and Marcello Olivieri wrote the screenplay.

The new film is expected to take viewers on a journey through Leonardo da Vinci’s mind to reveal the unknown life of the artist, scientist and inventor.

The event kicks off a year-round celebration of Da Vinci, with special exhibitions planned in Milan, Florence and other cities.

Lambert previously directed the Sky art film Caravaggio: The Soul and the Blood, which won an Italian Golden Globe last year and was a local box office hit. The film, which will play the L.A. Italia Fest on Feb. 19, has been distributed in 50 countries and will play in U.S. cinemas beginning March 12, distributed by Experience.

Another Sky art film, Emanuele Imbucci’s Michelangelo Endless, with Enrico Lo Verso and Ivano Marescotti, will also play the festival on Feb. 17, before being distributed worldwide.

L.A. Italia Fest also announced it will honor Adam McKay with its filmmaker of the year award to celebrate Vice, his Dick Cheney biopic which has been nominated for 8 Academy Awards. Italian director Matteo Rovere (The First King) will also be honored with the award in L.A.

The L.A. Italia Fest takes place Feb. 17-23.