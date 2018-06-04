Leonardo DiCaprio, Alyssa Milano and Joshua Jackson Among TV Stars' First Onscreen Crushes

Today's TV stars are wowing and wooing audiences with their talent, good looks and charm, but before they reigned over the small screen, they also had crushes on television actors. Some of them shared their first onscreen crushes with The Hollywood Reporter during a massive supporting actors' class photo shoot.

"I was obsessed with Leonardo DiCaprio," Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth) told THR.

"Not current Leo DiCaprio, but Growing Pains Leo DiCaprio, I think that's probably what it was," Maggie Q (Designated Survivor) said.

"It was Alyssa Milano on Who's the Boss?" D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place). "And it still is."

"I don't know if it was the first, but very close, but Jared Leto in My So-Called Life. Him and Claire Danes, I had a crush on both of them," The Deuce's Margarita Levieva said.

"Again, I think I'd have to go back to Dawson's Creek," Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale) said, choosing Joshua Jackson as her favorite.