Leonardo DiCaprio's Bad Coachella Disguise Included 3D Glasses

We see you, and your "girlfriend" too.

Leonardo DiCaprio didn't get the memo that 3D-style glasses are only cool during the solar eclipse.

The actor wore the paper shades on Saturday — along with a gray hoodie and chain necklace — to disguise himself while attending the Levi's Neon Carnival. The party, which the Oscar-winning actor has attended in the past, took place just a short drive from the Coachella festival grounds where Beyonce performed her historic 2-hour set earlier in the evening.

DiCaprio was spotted at the party alongside two denim-donning brunettes, including his rumored girlfriend Camila Morrone (step-daughter of Al Pacino). The model sported a classic L.A. Dodgers baseball cap, hoop earrings and a bandana around her neck as she hugged her beau.

TMZ reported that DiCaprio, 43, and Morrone, 20, also partied together at Rihanna's Fenty x Puma "Drippin" pool fest earlier in the day.

Remember: It was only two years ago at Coachella 2016 that DiCaprio was seen getting cozy with Rihanna — at the Neon Carnival no less. Looks like there's no hard feelings?