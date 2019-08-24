Where Leonardo DiCaprio, Noah Centineo and More Hike Around the World

From Malibu's The Ranch to Africa's Mount Kilimanjaro, famous Hollywood faces enjoy getting exercise while taking in some breathtaking views: "It is magical beyond words."

Runyon Canyon and Griffith Park aren’t the only places where Hollywood stretches its legs and catches a view. As Mandy Moore, who made friends with local Sherpas and fought altitude sickness as she hiked to South Base Camp on Mount Everest put it: "I got to spend eight hours a day just staring at these incredible mountains, and getting closer to them makes you feel insignificant in the most important way. It literally took my breath away." Here, the mountains — both near and faraway — where entertainment industry insiders escape.

LOCAL HIKES

Off-the-beaten-path Malibu hikes are a favorite of Regina King, Alison Brie, Michelle Monaghan and Rebel Wilson at The Ranch (stays from $4,200 for four days). New Mexico’s Ghost Ranch was "the most memorable hike I’ve ever been on," says actress Nikki Reed. After hearing stories of her grandmother spending time with Georgia O’Keeffe there while she painted, Reed decided, at four months pregnant, to drive across country in hers and Ian Somerhalder’s Airstream, “and stop at Ghost Ranch, so I could for one second stand where she once stood looking out over those hills.” In Colorado, the 10.5-mile Maroon Bells hike from Aspen to Crested Butte was taken on by the entire Goldie Hawn-Kurt Russell clan, including Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson. "It was epic!," Oliver tells The Hollywood Reporter of how his family celebrated his 40th birthday, then adds, jokingly, “I laughed, I cried, I had to make a number two in the pines — doesn’t get much better!" Veep star Reid Scott, who recently stayed at Four Seasons Resort Lanai (from $875/night) — home to some solid hikes including Puupehe, and the recent honeymoon destination for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger — tells The Hollywood Reporter that his all-time favorite hike is the Napali Coast Trail in Kauai, aka Kalalau: "The secret beach, the waterfall: There’s not a more beautiful place on the planet."

MOUNTAINEERING ABROAD

"The most memorable hike lately has been the infamous Grouse Grind,” Emile Hirsch tells The Hollywood Reporter of his top climb in Vancouver (Kelly Ripa’s also a veteran). "It’s nearly two vertical miles up on wooden stairs at the top of a mountain, which during the ski off-season becomes a mecca for hikers and fitness freaks willing to put themselves to the test,” he says. “I became addicted to driving up there on my off days and trying to best my time, which came to 60 minutes flat by the end. I challenge my industry colleagues to try the Grind!"

The actor has also summited Mount Kilimanjaro (in 2010), as did Jessica Biel (with Thomson Safaris guiding; from $3,990), Laura Prepon, Bryan Greenberg, Isabel Lucas and Brian Blessed (who also attempted the Everest summit on three separate occasions). Moore, with friend and hairstylist Ashley Streicher, summited the 19,341-foot mountain — Africa’s highest —in 2018. Says Streicher: “The sunrise piercing through the high mountain clouds making everything look like a James Turrell installation — that was my favorite part.”

Canada’s Banff National Park within the Canadian Rockies has drawn in Julianne Hough, while Bob Odenkirk is a fan of British Columbia’s Kokanee Glacier Trail, which takes hikers to alpine lakes, and the Idaho Peak Trail, which winds through rainbow alpine flower meadows; he’s tackled both via the hiking fitness retreat Mountain Trek (from $5,400 a week). “I can’t imagine a more beautiful setting for a week or two of healthy hiking, eating and learning about feeling better every single day," Odenkirk tells The Hollywood Reporter. "The opportunity to challenge yourself, or chill, in the Kootenays — it’s idyllic. I always return feeling stronger and centered."

With Eddie Bauer, Noah Centineo climbed Spain’s highest peak, the dormant 12,198-foot volcano El Tiede, on Tenerife in the Canary Islands, sleeping in a hut halfway up and starting the summit push at 4 a.m. to catch the sunrise at the top. This July, Emilia Clarke unwound from Game of Thrones with a multi-day hiking adventure in Italy’s Dolomites, Instagramming epic views with the hashtag #dolomitesyouhavemyheartsoulandsweat. (The Ranch Malibu is hosting a Dolomites pop-up from August through October, with stays at the superluxe hotel Rosa Alpina, plant-based cuisine, daily morning hikes through the UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site mountains and more, from $8,700/week.) Last year, Mario Lopez took on one of Israel’s most iconic hikes, Masada, in the UNESCO World Heritage Site Judean Desert, winding up from the lowest place on earth, the Dead Sea, to a historical peak.

"New Zealand is my favorite place in the world," Bryce Dallas Howard tells The Hollywood Reporter of where she made her greatest hike ever, up Mount Victoria in Wellington, for a 360-degree view of the city and harbor. "To truly get the most of this incredible experience, head up in the early morning: You can be one of the first people in the world to see the sunrise! It is magical beyond words." There’s no shortage of industry names who agree with her on the outdoorsy continent, since the likes of Mindy Kaling, Kaley Cuoco, Justin Timberlake, Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have gone "tramping" — the local term — on the island nation. The latter couple hiked the famed Milford Track and Queen Charlotte Track this January. In April, Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith warmed up for Everest (part of Eddie Bauer’s #WhyIHike campaign) with four challenging days of camping and hiking in Mt. Aspiring National Park at the southern end of the Southern Alps. That's also where luxury outfitter Scott Dunn books guests into Shania Twain’s former home-turned-eco retreat, Mahu Whenua (from $2,770/three days), for plush R&R between walks.

In Asia, Scott Dunn planned an adventurous Indonesia itinerary for a TV producer/screenwriter that included hiking through lush paddies and rugged volcanic mountains on the islands of Java and Bali, including a sunrise trip to the peak of Mount Batur. And Bhutan’s mountains and valleys have long been top hiking destinations for such industry insiders as Andrew Garfield, Demi Moore, Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves, with Prince William and Kate Middleton hiking to the iconic Tiger’s Nest Monastery.

