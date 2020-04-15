Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Offer Walk-On Role in Upcoming Film

The opportunity is part of the All In Challenge in which stars auction experiences to raise funds to feed the elderly, children and frontline workers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro on Wednesday offered a chance for a fan to get a walk-on role in their upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese, with funds going to charity. The winner will spend a day on the set and go to the premiere, DiCaprio said.

The All In Challenge — started by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin — has stars auction experiences to raise funds to feed the elderly, children and frontline workers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Once a star accepts, they then challenge another star to join the cause.

Donations are dispersed to Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund.

DiCaprio and De Niro challenged Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres and Jamie Foxx.

Watch the duo's video announcement below.