Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Offer Walk-On Role in Upcoming Film 7:42 AM PDT 4/15/2020 by Ryan Parker Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro The opportunity is part of the All In Challenge in which stars auction experiences to raise funds to feed the elderly, children and frontline workers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro on Wednesday offered a chance for a fan to get a walk-on role in their upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese, with funds going to charity. The winner will spend a day on the set and go to the premiere, DiCaprio said. The All In Challenge — started by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin — has stars auction experiences to raise funds to feed the elderly, children and frontline workers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Once a star accepts, they then challenge another star to join the cause. Donations are dispersed to Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund. DiCaprio and De Niro challenged Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres and Jamie Foxx. Watch the duo's video announcement below. View this post on Instagram We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That's why we're asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you've ever wondered what it's like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us? A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Apr 15, 2020 at 5:44am PDT