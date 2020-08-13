Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Inks First-Look Deal With Sony

DiCaprio recently worked with the studio on Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions – the film and television production company co-run by Jennifer Davisson – has inked a multi-year first-look film deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The multi-picture deal already sees the companies in development on two projects, though now details were given. DiCaprio recently worked with the studio on Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“For over three decades in the business, Tom has never adhered to the traditional Hollywood norms,” noted DiCaprio. “Never once taking the safe route, he truly values filmmakers and their vision and is extremely supportive of the theatre-going experience. I could not be more excited to enter into a new phase of partnerships with Sony.”

“I first met the supernova talented Leonardo DiCaprio over 24 years ago on Romeo and Juliet. We then shipped out together on the Titanic and my admiration for him as a fully-rounded filmmaking genius has only increased over the many years since,” said Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group. “His producing and acting instincts -- superbly supported by Jennifer -- are both driven by service to the best material in the world. At Sony, we feel like we just landed a rare GOAT deal -- as Michael Jordan and Tom Brady are to basketball and football, so is Leo to film.”

Earlier this month, Appian Way signed a first look deal with Apple that encompasses television projects and documentary features.

Prior to Sony, Appian Way signed a three-year, first-look feature film deal in 2016 with Paramount, which released The Revenant and Wolf of Wall Street, after being with Warner Bros. since 2004.