Les Moonves Accused of Sex Crimes, Violence By More Women

More women have brought allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault and violence against embattled CBS C.E.O., Les Moonves.

In a piece published by The New Yorker on Sunday morning, authored by Ronan Farrow, six more women claim Moonves forced them into unwanted sexual situations and allegedly retaliated when they refused.

The women told Farrow that Moonves allegedly did an array of unwanted actions, including forcing them to preform oral sex on him and allegedly exposed himself to them.

The board of the CBS Corp. is currently negotiating his departure. In addition, the board has selected outside counsel to lead an investigation into the claims against Moonves, who was previously accused of similar unwanted behavior by a number of women.

One of the new accusers, a veteran television executive named Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb, told Farrow that she filed a criminal complaint late last year with Los Angeles police. And while authorities did tell Farrow they found her accusations creditable, the alleged crime(s) happened in the 1980s, so the statute of limitations had passed.

Moonves responded to the new allegations in Farrow's piece with a statement to The New Yorker, in which he said three of the women who were accusing him of assault were, according to him, participating in consensual situations.

“The appalling accusations in this article are untrue, the statement began. What is true is that I had consensual relations with three of the women some 25 years ago before I came to CBS. And I have never used my position to hinder the advancement or careers of women."

Moones would not specify which of his accusers he refered to in his statement.

"In my 40 years of work, I have never before heard of such disturbing accusations. I can only surmise they are surfacing now for the first time, decades later, as part of a concerted effort by others to destroy my name, my reputation, and my career. Anyone who knows me knows that the person described in this article is not me.”