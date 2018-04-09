Leslie Hope Sets Feature Directorial Debut With Rom-Com (Exclusive)

The '24' alum will direct 'The Swearing Jar,' adapted by Kate Hewlett from her theatrical play.

Leslie Hope, who played Jack Bauer's wife on the first season of 24, has chosen the indie romantic comedy The Swearing Jar as her feature directorial debut.

Hope will direct the film from a screenplay adapted by actress Kate Hewlett (The Girlfriend Experience) from her theatrical play. Casting is currently underway, through Heidi Levitt Casting in Los Angeles.

The Swearing Jar will be produced by Jane Loughman of Monkeys & Parrots, and Kyle Bornais and Tony Wosk of Farpoint Films. Shooting is scheduled for later this year in Toronto, in Hope's native Canada.

The indie film follows Carey, a musician and teacher who throws a birthday concert for her husband, Simon, only to be plunged into the history of their marriage, parenting and loss through comedy, music and memory. "Leslie’s gorgeous creative vision and deep connection to the multi-layered material – not to mention her enthusiasm, and instant bond with the team – make her an invaluable addition to the project," Loughman said in a statement.

Hope is best known for film roles in Guillermo del Toro's Crimson Peak, Oliver Stone's Talk Radio and John Cassavetes' Love Streams. Her TV work includes Shondaland’s new series Station 19, Slasher, Suits, The Strain, The Mentalist and Tyrant.

As Hope segues into directing and producing, she has directed episodes of Syfy's Ghost Wars, Aftermath and Van Helsing, and will star in and produce Exposure, which also features Bruce Greenwood, Jeff Kober and Megan Follows.

Morris Ruskin of Shoreline Entertainment is executive producing The Swearing Jar. Hope is repped by Domain Talent and OAZ.