Leslie Jones Slams New 'Ghostbusters' Film: "It's Like Something Trump Would Do"

The actress, who starred in the all-female reboot of the franchise in 2016, tweeted her disappointment about the news earlier this week that Jason Reitman will helm a new movie that will continue the story that began with the 1984 original and its 1989 sequel.

In response to the news that Jason Reitman's new Ghostbusters project will continue the story that began with Ivan Reitman's 1984 original and its 1989 sequel, and ignore the female reboot from director Paul Feig in 2016, Leslie Jones, a cast member from the latter, has voiced her disappointment on social media.

The comedian took to Twitter on Saturday in a post that said, "So insulting. Like fuck us. We dint count. It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice)”Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers” ugh so annoying. Such a dick move. And I don’t give fuck I’m saying something!!"

Jones tagged her fellow Ghostbusters co-star Melissa McCarthy, along with Reitman. So far there have been no responses from anyone involved in the film, which has received backlash since the announcement of its intent. In England, a journalist wrote an "open letter to Jason Reitman," citing his missed opportunity.

Feig's Ghostbusters received mostly positive reviews upon its release (it currently sits at a 74 percent Rotten Tomatoes score) and grossed $229 million worldwide, and in particular the strong foundation of female friendship was mentioned in many reviews.

Reitman is writing the screenplay for his film in collaboration with Gil Kenan. Casting details have not yet been released, though the film is set to enter theaters in 2020.