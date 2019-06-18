Leslie Mann Joins Adaptation of Noel Coward's 'Blithe Spirit'

Mann joins Dan Stevens and Isla Fisher in the comedy, which StudioCanal has picked up for the U.K.

Leslie Mann has joined the all-star cast of Blithe Spirit, based on the renowned play by Noel Coward.

Mann joins Dan Stevens (Legion), Isla Fisher (The Beach Bum), Julian Rhind-Tut (Rush), Emilia Fox (Silent Witness), Dave Johns (I, Daniel Blake), James Fleet (Four Weddings and a Funeral) and Judi Dench (Philomena) in the film, being directed by Edward Hall (Downton Abbey) from a script by Nick Moorcroft, Meg Leonard and Piers Ashworth. Production has now begun on the film.

The reimagining of Cowards's classic comedy sees Stevens play a best-selling crime novelist struggling with catastrophic writer’s block whose desperate search for inspiration leads him to invite a medium recently exposed as a fraud, to perform a séance in his home.

Leonard and Moorcroft produce alongside James Spring (all three produced recent U.K. indie hit Fisherman’s Friends), plus Hilary Bevan Jones (Pirate Radio), Peter Snell (The Wicker Man), and Toni Pinnolis.

StudioCanal has picked up Blithe Spirit, a Powder Keg Pictures and British Lions Films title which Protagonist Pictures is selling internationally, for the U.K.

Align, a newly formed LA based production and financing group, is fully financing with additional equity provided by Fred Films. Align CEO Adrian Politowski and SVP of Production Martin Metz are producing on behalf of Align.