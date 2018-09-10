Leslie Moonves Accuser Says His Response to Sexual Assault Claims Is a "Joke"

Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb, one of six women who spoke to Ronan Farrow for a second bombshell exposé about Moonves, says the ousted CBS boss "took my whole career." Farrow, also speaking to GMA on Monday, described Moonves' exit from CBS Corp. as a monumental shift for #MeToo.

Accuser Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb reacted to Leslie Moonves' calling new sexual assault allegations, including her own, to be "untrue" on Monday's Good Morning America.

"That's a joke, it's so bad," said Golden-Gottlieb of Moonves denying that he ever used his position to "hinder the advancement or careers" of women. "Of course he did. He took my whole career."

On Sunday, a second bombshell New Yorker exposé from Ronan Farrow detailed six more allegations of misconduct against the CBS CEO. The claims came six weeks after allegations of sexual misconduct were first leveled against Moonves by on-the-record accusers.

In Farrow's Sunday story, six women claimed Moonves forced them into unwanted sexual situations and allegedly retaliated when they refused. Golden-Gottlieb, a veteran television executive, told Farrow that in the 1980s Moonves allegedly forced oral sex, exposed himself and, one time, threw her so hard against a wall in her office that she "couldn't get up."

Golden-Gottlieb, who is now retired, told Farrow that she filed a criminal complaint late last year with Los Angeles police. Though authorities told Farrow they found her accusations credible, the statute of limitations on the alleged crime(s) had passed. According to Farrow, multiple members of the CBS board were aware the report was filed.

Shortly after the article, it was announced that the CBS Corp. chief would be departing a role he has held for more than a decade. CBS said Moonves would not receive any of his reported $100 million severance "at this time," and that $20 million would go to to one or more organizations that support #MeToo and gender workplace equality.

While announcing that he was "deeply saddened" to be leaving the company, Moonves said in his statement, "Untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am."

When speaking to ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos not even 24 hours after the Moonves ouster was announced, Golden-Gottlieb was joined by attorney Gloria Allred. She said "in no way" was her relationship with Moonves consensual, referencing an earlier statement he made about having "consensual" relationships with three of the accusers in the first story; he did not identify which three.

"I needed the job. I had two children that I was responsible for and I was frightened," Golden-Gottlieb explained of why she didn't file her complaint decades ago, when the alleged incidents happened. "He really hurt my career. Right after he appeared naked, he came running into my office and did this whole thing that I didn't send the memo to anybody and then he picked me up and threw me against the wall. I just laid on the floor and cried; I didn't know what was going to happen to me."

Allred said that the claims are beyond the statute of limitations for both a criminal and a civil case. But Golden-Gottlieb said of going to the Los Angeles police, "I just wanted to get it off of me and to share it with someone."

Adding, "I have gone through so many years and I would like him to be accountable for what he did."

Farrow also spoke with Stephanopoulos on Monday in a separate segment, where the two reflected on the monumental shift Moonves' exit represents in the #MeToo era.

"It is the first example of a Fortune 500 CEO, someone who is really thought to be immune to criticism because he is so indispensable to billions of dollars of transactions, has stepped down. This is a first," said Farrow.

Voicing a timeline of frustrations from when Farrow published his first piece in July up until today, the journalist described a "cautious optimism" regarding accountability for both Moonves and CBS Corp., including the pending accusations against 60 Minutes boss Jeff Fager and that Moonves will "walk with no exit compensation." The results for the latter are pending an investigation from two outside law firms.

Watch Golden-Gottlieb and Farrow on GMA below.