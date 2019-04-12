Former CBS Chief Les Moonves Forfeits Majority of 2018 Earnings

The exec, ousted over allegations of sexual misconduct, earned more than $69 million in both 2017 and 2018.

Leslie Moonves, the former CEO of CBS, earned $47.1 million in 2018 but also forfeited $34.5 million in stock awards, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Moonves, ousted over allegations of sexual misconduct, earned more than $69 million in both 2017 and 2016.

Still unsettled, is a $120 million payment that Moonves is expecting but CBS is refusing to pay because of the circumstances that led to his dismissal. That matter is in arbitration.

Acting CEO Joseph Ianniello was paid $27.4 million in 2018, up from $22.1 million in 2017 when he was COO.

CBS grew adjusted net earnings from continuing operations 3 percent last year while adjusted earnings per share rose 7 percent, but its stock dropped 7 percent in 2018.

