'The Many Saints of Newark': Leslie Odom Jr. Joins 'Sopranos' Prequel

The Tony winner will join Ray Liotta, Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga in the drama.

Broadway star Leslie Odom Jr. is taking a trip to New Jersey. The Hamilton star is the latest to join New Line's Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark.

Set in the era of the Newark riots in the '60s, the ensemble drama takes place when African Americans and Italians of Newark were at each other's throats and when, among the gangsters of each group, the fighting became especially lethal. While plot details are unclear, it is expected that some of the Sopranos characters will make an appearance.

Odom Jr. will join the ensemble drama that is already set to star Ray Liotta, Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga, as well as Alessandro Nivola, who will play Dickie Moltisanti, the mentor of teenage Tony Soprano, who will be played by the late James Gandolfini's son, Michael.

Alan Taylor will direct from a script by Sopranos creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner. Chase and Konner will produce, with Nicole Lambert and Marcus Viscidi exec producing, along with Michael Disco The Disco Factory.

Odom Jr's upcoming projects include John Ridley's Needle in a Timestack and Focus Features' Harriet Tubman biopic. He is repped by CAA, Untitled and Jackoway Austen.

The Many Saints of Newark will be released Sept. 25, 2020.