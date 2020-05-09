Leslie A. Pope, Oscar-Nominated Set Decorator on 'Seabiscuit,' Dies at 65

She also worked on superhero films featuring 'Spider-Man,' 'Captain America,' 'Ant-Man' and 'Avengers: Endgame.'

Leslie A. Pope, an in-demand set decorator who received an Oscar nomination for her work on Seabiscuit, has died. She was 65.

Pope, who was recovering from heart surgery in February, died Wednesday at her home in Venice, her friend Trish Gallaher Glenn announced.

Pope won Excellence in Production Design Awards from the Art Directors Guild for Catch Me If You Can (2002) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) and was nominated for Django Unchained (2012) and Captain America: The Winter Solider (2014) as well.

She shared her Oscar nom for best art direction-set decoration on Seabiscuit (2003) with Jeannine Oppewall and worked on more than 50 projects during her career.

Born on June 2, 1954, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Leslie Ann Pope attended Antioch College and earned her bachelor's degree in biology. She moved to New York City in 1979 to begin a career in the film business.

Her credits also included After Hours (1985), Angel Heart (1987), Matewan (1987), Ironweed (1987), The Prince of Tides (1991), Carlito's Way (1993), Donnie Brasco (1997), Spanglish (2004), Spider-Man 3 (2007), Get Him to the Greek (2010), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and Ant-Man (2015).

She was a member of the IATSE United Scenic Artists, Locals N.Y. #829 & #52, and L.A. #44 and NABET local #15.

Survivors include her husband, Doug, and siblings Janet and William. A private service has been held.

Donations in her name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Sister Study and Planned Parenthood.