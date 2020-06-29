'Let It Snow' Thriller Lands at Grindstone Entertainment

The Ivanna Sakhno-starrer about a snowboarder pursued by a masked snowmobile rider is set for a VOD demand on Sept. 22, 2020.

Arclight Films has inked a North American deal with Grindstone Entertainment for the release of its Let It Snow horror thriller.

The film, directed by Stanislav Kapralov and starring Ivanna Sakhno, Alex Hafner and Tinatin Dalakishvili, is set for a VOD release by Grindstone, a Lionsgate company, on Sept. 22, 2020.

Let It Snow follows Mia, a free-riding snowboarder who is separated from her fiancé after sneaking onto a restricted slope. She must not only survive against nature, but also a masked snowmobile rider who’s out for her blood.

Kapralov is directing his feature directorial debut based on a script he wrote with Omri Rose. "Let It Snow is a powerful edge of your seat thriller. The sweeping snow-covered mountain footage will chill audiences to the bones. Snowboarders beware!" Grindstone Entertainment's Stan Wertlieb said in a statement.

In April, Lionsgate renewed its film slate deal with Grindstone Entertainment to drive movie titles further onto streaming platforms worldwide for added exposure beyond theatrical releases.

Let It Snow is produced by Solar Media’s Serge Lavrenyuk. Executive producers are Yan Fisher and Roger Corbi of FishCorb Films. Marianna Novikova is executive producing.

The distribution deal was negotiated by John Fremes on behalf of Arclight Films and Stan Wertlieb on behalf of Grindstone Entertainment.