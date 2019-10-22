High School Students Find Love During Blizzard in 'Let It Snow' Trailer

Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Kiernan Shipka, Odeya Rush, Jacob Batalon, Miles Robbins, Mitchell Hope, Liv Hewson, Anna Akana, Matthew Noszka and Joan Cusack make up the ensemble cast for the movie based on the bestselling novel by John Green, Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle.

Teenagers get into the Christmas spirit as they find love and explore friendships in the trailer for Netflix's Let It Snow.

Based on the bestselling novel by John Green, Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle, the romantic comedy is set during a once-in-a-century snowstorm that hits a small town on Christmas Eve. The story comprises three intertwined love stories, a group of high-school students find their friendships and love lives colliding thanks to a stranded pop star, a stolen keg, a competitive dance squad, a mysterious woman covered in tin foil and an epic party at the local Waffle Town.

The ensemble cast includes Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Kiernan Shipka, Odeya Rush, Jacob Batalon, Miles Robbins, Mitchell Hope, Liv Hewson, Anna Akana, Matthew Noszka and Joan Cusack.

The trailer opens with Moore's character describing the small town as "the perfect holiday card" as snow-filled streets are showcased. When she makes it clear that she's not impressed with the town, Moore's character informs her that she "can do a lot worse than this place."

Meanwhile, Hope's character attempts to change his relationship with Shipka's character from a platonic friendship to a romantic partnership. In an attempt to her impress her, he shaves his nipples, but he is later embarrassed when she catches him in the act.

Another romance featured in the film is between Hewson's character and a member of the visiting dance squad. "Have you ever been with someone and you stay up until 4 a.m. just talking about everything and you're like, 'I can't believe I get to exist at the same time as you?"' she asks Batalon's character. He responds, "No, but like I'm really happy for you."

A montage of clips set to "Don't Take the Money" by Bleachers plays as the characters begin new relationships and strengthen their friendships.

The trailer concludes with Shipka, Hope and Noszka's characters getting into a minor car accident after Hope's character loses control while driving in the snow. Once the car stops, Noszka's character points out that his friend's nipple is bleeding.

Let It Snow will be on Netflix on Nov. 8. Watch the full trailer below.