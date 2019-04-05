Levi’s Names Hailey Bieber as the First Face of 501 Jeans

The brand also tapped Hollywood stylist Karla Welch to help style and shoot the campaign.

Hailey Bieber has her Coachella look ready to go — she'll be sporting Levi's 501 denim cutoffs as the brand's new face. The model has been named the first face of 501 jeans in the California-based denim brand's 146-year history.

Several stars wear the brand (Solange Knowles and Emily Ratajkowski are fans) and Bieber, who has worn the jeans since discovering a pair owned by her dad, believes she's a natural fit for the role.

"I think it’s probably the most iconic piece of clothing there is," Bieber said in a statement. "I remember how amazing the fit was on my first pair. They’ve been my favorite ever since."

For the campaign, Bieber posed against a pink background to show off denim shorts and jeans embellished with patchwork letters that spell out her name (last month, she sported a "Bieber" nameplate necklace). Bieber will also host Levi's fourth annual brunch with Snoop Dogg and St Vincent on April 13 at Coachella. To prepare, she starred in a festival packing video with Levi's where she breaks down her picks: sunscreen, lip balm and a Polaroid camera to go with her Levi's cutoff shorts, cap and hoodie.

Chief product officer of global brands Karyn Hillman noted of Bieber, "She’s one of the most authentic and loved girls in fashion, so who better to put in one of fashion’s most iconic products?"

Levi’s also enlisted Hollywood stylist Karla Welch (who has dressed Hailey Bieber's husband, Justin, as well as Olivia Wilde, Sarah Paulson and Tracee Ellis Ross) to style the shoot and help photograph the campaign with husband Matthew Welch. Her relationship with the label is nothing new, however. In 2018, Welch and her brand x Karla worked with Levi’s to reimagine styles including a sherpa-lined jacket and denim pieces. Stars such as Yara Shahidi, Paulson and Justin Bieber modeled the line (Welch has also worked with Hanes and Cole Haan on previous collabs).

Hailey Bieber recently helped design a collection with Roxy swimwear alongside her friend and pro-surfer Kelia Moniz, called the "Sister" collection. At the time, she told THR that Rihanna is her style inspiration for her "tomboy glam" aesthetic: "Rihanna is the queen of that, though. I made myself believe I could pull it off, that's why I can pull it off."