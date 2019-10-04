Character Actor Lewis Dauber Dies at 70

He played priests on such shows as 'Diagnosis Murder,' 'Melrose Place,' 'NYPD Blue' and 'The League.'

Lewis Dauber, a character actor who made a specialty out of portraying priests on television, died Thursday of liver cancer at his home in the Pacific Palisades. He was 70.

Dauber played men of the cloth on shows including Who's the Boss?, Diagnosis Murder, Melrose Place, NYPD Blue, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, The Bernie Mac Show and The League.

Born in New York on April 27, 1949, Dauber earned a bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley and sold travelers checks for Citibank before deciding to pursue acting. He went on to appear on the stage, in commercials and in films including Jingle All the Way (1996).

His last credit came on a 2017 episode of Lethal Weapon.

In later years, Dauber earned his master's from Mount St. Mary's and taught humanities at the college's weekend school in the department of film and social justice.

Survivors include his wife, Disney publicist Paulette Dauber, and sons Jeff and Zach.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Eden Memorial Park cemetery in Mission Hills. Donations in his memory can be made to Hebrew Union College in Los Angeles or the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.