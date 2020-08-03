Leyna Bloom Signs With CAA

Bloom became the first trans woman of color to star in a film at Cannes in Danielle Lessovitz's feature debut 'Port Authority.'

Leyna Bloom, an actress, model, dancer and activist, has signed with CAA.

In 2017, Bloom became among the few openly transgender models to walk the runway during New York Fashion Week, and was the first transgender woman of color to appear in Vogue India.

Bloom made her acting debut with the lead role in Danielle Lessovitz’s Port Authority, which premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and was produced by Martin Scorsese. Port Authority is a love story that centers on 20-year-old Midwesterner, played by Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), who moves to New York and falls for a trans woman (Bloom).

In 2018, on the fashion front, Bloom was cast in Jeremy Scott’s H&M x Jeremy Scott international campaign, shot by fashion photographer Steven Meisel, and was named by Glamour as one of “The 6 Women Who Are Shaping The Future of Fashion.”

Last year, Bloom was the only transgender model to walk the runway at Paris Fashion Week for Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya’s fall/winter collection.

Bloom is managed by Kyle Dean at McKeon/Myones Entertainment, and Damian Dominion from Dominion Capo Management.