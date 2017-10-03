LGBT Talent Agencies Merge to Create Drag-Queen Super Firm

PEG and EPRT's merger will create "the most diverse talent management, branding, recording and touring roster in LGBT entertainment."

Chante, you stay. And you stay, too.

Two talent booking agencies specializing in LGBT entertainers — and particularly emerging talent from the drag world — are merging to become a powerhouse firm representing the best in the world of dance music, gender-bending and other aspects of gay culture.

Producer Entertainment Group (PEG) — the client list of which includes such RuPaul's Drag Race royalty as Bob the Drag Queen, Alaska 5000, Sharon Needles and Michelle Visage — will combine staffing, talent and other resources with Executive PR and Talent (EPRT).

In addition, EPRT reps its own stable of drag stars like Courtney Act, Roxxxy Andrews and Derrick Barry. On the speaking and hosting circuit, EPRT reps names like Lance Bass, Laverne Cox and Ross Matthews.

"Michael Benedetti, founder of EPRT, has created the strongest LGBT talent agency outside our own," PEG founder David Charpentier said in a statement. "Our merger will create the most diverse talent management, branding, recording and touring roster in LGBT entertainment."

Both companies will continue to operate under their respective banners for the time being, collaborating on projects and sharing resources. Artists will continue to work directly with their current managers, though staffing will be shared across both companies' offices in Los Angeles, New York and New Orleans.

New clients will be jointly signed by the companies.

EPRT Current Roster

Alexis Michelle, Bebe Benet, BibleGirl, Charlie Hides, Coco Montrese, Courtney Act, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Delta Work, Derrick Barry, Farrah Moan, Gia Gunn, Jade Jolie, Judas Joe Manson, Jujubee, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Kimora Blac, Morgan McMichaels, Nebraska Thunderf*ck, Ongina, Pandora Boxx, Rhea Litre, Robbie Turner, Roxxxy Andrews, Tatianna, Tempest DuJour, Trixie Mattel, Yara Sofia, Vivacious, Wednesday Westwood

PEG Current Roster

AAA Girls (The), Adore Delano, Alaska 5000, Ana Matronic, BenDeLaCreme, Bob the Drag Queen, Carmen Carrera, Darienne Lake, Ginger Minj, Ivy Winters, Jackie Beat, Jaremi Carey, Jiggly Caliente, Jinkx Monsoon, Katya, Lady Bunny, Major Scales, Manila Luzon, Michelle Visage, Miss Fame, Pandora Boxx, Pearl, Peppermint, Phi Phi O'Hara, Sharon Needles, Sherry Vine, Thorgy Thor, Todrick Hall, Vaudevillians (The), Violet Chachki, Willam