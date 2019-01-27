Liam Hemsworth, Helen Reddy Honored at G’Day USA Awards Gala

“If you didn’t first start this whole acting thing, I think you and I would still be laying floors in Australia,” Hemsworth told his older brother Luke while accepting his award.

Liam Hemsworth, singer Helen Reddy and production designer Deborah Riley were honored at the 16th annual G’Day USA awards Los Angeles Gala at the 3Labs event space on Saturday night. The awards are intended to recognize Australians who have made an impact in creative industries such as film, television and music.

The evening began with a cocktail hour, where guests sipped Australian wines and specialty gin cocktails provided by Four Pillars distillery. While there was no shortage of A-list talent at the event — the honorees were joined by John Travolta, Jaime Lee Curtis, Vince Vaughn and Miley Cyrus — it was Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan who was requested most frequently for selfies, including by the Hemsworth brothers, Liam and Luke.

Liam was honored with the Excellence in Film Award for his achievements as an actor and he was introduced by his Arkansas co-star Vaughn. Hemsworth spoke to reporters about what it meant to be honored by his fellow countrymen.

“It’s a huge honor. I mostly get embarrassed by this sort of thing, but I feel very thankful to be here,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Mostly it’s just cool that Vince has taken the time to come and do it for me.”

Appropriately for an Australian awards show, there was plenty of humor, music and drinking. Newlywed Cyrus flipped Vince Vaughn the bird when he joked about not being invited to her wedding to Hemsworth and she encouraged her husband to “keep going” when he complimented her from the stage.

Australian singing legend Helen Reddy, who wrote the feminist anthem “I Am Woman,” was given the G’day USA Lifetime Achievement Award. She was introduced by Curtis, who recognized Reddy as a pioneer in the feminist movement: “Women started to tell their truth and the movement, that we now refer to as the Me Too movement and the Times Up movement, took root and grew and we all know many, many of our friends who have been brave and bold and come forward and told their truth, but the women who told the truth before all of us is who we are honoring here tonight.”

Dinner was prepared by Australian chef Curtis Stone who served lamb loin and toothfish, which guests enjoyed with several bottles of Two Hands wine.

Game of Thrones production designer Deborah Riley was honored with the award for Outstanding Achievement in Film and Television and she thanked Baz Luhrman and four-time Oscar-winning production designer Catherine Martin for the impact they had on her career.

“There was not a day that would go by on Game of Thrones, where I would not think of them,” she said. “Their phenomenal work ethic, their energy and their commitment to creating something visually original and exalted for their viewing audience.”

Following the ceremony, guests walked out to the patio to enjoy a “beach party” thrown by Bondi Sands, where they enjoyed semifreddo deserts and cocktails such as the Bloody Good Time featuring Shiraz Gin or a Tan Lines made with gin, coconut, pineapple and citrus.