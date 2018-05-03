Liam Neeson to Star in Thriller 'Charlie Johnson in the Flames'

Tarik Saleh is directing the Congo war drama based on a novel by Canadian academic and ex-politician Michael Ignatieff.

Liam Neeson has signed on to star in Charlie Johnson in the Flames, an adaptation of a novel by Canadian academic and ex-politician Michael Ignatieff that will be directed by Tarik Saleh, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The thriller revolves around Charlie Johnson (Neeson), an American-born war correspondent reporter who works for the BBC and witnesses the death of a young woman while covering a war in the Congo. Johnson, haunted by her death, returns to find the young woman's killer, only to become entangled in a web of violence and intrigue.

Justin Haythe penned the adapted screenplay, with Michael London of Groundswell Productions producing, alongside Jawal Nga and Edward Saxon.

Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales, starting in Cannes. CAA, which arranged financing for the film, is helping to find a domestic sale.

Neeson is best known for roles in dramatic films such as Schindler's List and Kinsey and action pics like Taken, The Commuter and the upcoming Hard Powder, which also stars Emmy Rossum and Laura Dern.

Swedish director Saleh is known for features including Tommy, Metropia and The Nile Hilton Incident. He is repped by The Gersh Agency and Magnolia Entertainment.