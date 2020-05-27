Taiwanese iPhone-Shot Germaphobes Movie 'IWeirDo' to Open Far East Film Festival

The rom-com, the debut feature by Liao Ming-Yi, was shot entirely on an iPhone XS and tells the story of two people suffering from obsessive cleanliness.

IWeirDo, a pandemic-relevant Taiwanese rom-com shot entirely on an iPhone XS about germaphobic characters, is set to open the Far East Film Festival.

The film is the debut feature from Liao Ming-Yi and tells the story of a boy who obsessively compulsively washes his hands and a germaphobic girl. Both are outcasts but meet and become soulmates.

The movie's world premier will take place online on MyMovies. FEFF, which takes place in the Italian city of Udine, is moving online this year as the country continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus pandemic

The 22nd edition of the festival, an influential specialty event that brings popular and arthouse Asian cinema to Europe, was originally slated to run April 24-May 2. In February, as Italy became a COVID-19 hotspot, FEFF's organizers postponed the event to June 26-July 4. The latest move will see FEFF keep its rearranged dates but with all of the festival's activities moved online.