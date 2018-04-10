Liberty Global Invests $7.5M in Samba TV

The TV data company previously got investments from the likes of Walt Disney, A+E Networks and Time Warner.

TV data company Samba TV has secured a $7.5 million investment from John Malone's international cable operator Liberty Global, the companies said Tuesday.

The investment concludes Samba's latest financing round. Last year, it had secured funding from the likes of Time Warner, Disney, A+E Networks and advertising conglomerate Interpublic Group. Samba was also selected in 2017 by Disney as a Disney Accelerator company. Disney Accelerator is a venture capital firm of the Hollywood giant that specializes in investments in the consumer media and entertainment space.

"Samba will use the funding to expand its TV audience platform footprint and bring essential TV insights making audiences more addressable and measurable for agencies, brands and broadcasters across the world," the firm said about the Liberty Global investment.

Samba’s proprietary video content recognition technology is integrated into 12 smart TV brands across more than 40 countries, with the goal of showing TV viewers ads that are more relevant to them and their interests. Its audience and analytics solutions combine data on TV viewership and online behaviors, as well as household data, subject to customer consent. "This enables programmers and advertisers to gain a more holistic understanding of TV audiences and consequently reach their target audiences more effectively and efficiently," the company says.

"The television markets in Europe are ready for the next generation TV experience and business model built on better data and greater personalization for consumers," said Ashwin Navin, CEO and co-founder of Samba TV. "Our work with Liberty Global and its partners, will enable us to reach even more clients interested in rolling out pioneering audience-based advertising models – and deliver those clients even more effective cutting-edge products and solutions."

John Paul, managing director of advanced advertising and data at Liberty Global, said: “Samba are true pioneers in the field of advanced advertising and we're excited to be working with them as they expand their business in Europe. We look forward to working together to match their market-leading expertise in targeted advertising and consumer insight with the reach of our best-in-class broadband and video services.”

Samba TV is headquartered in San Francisco with offices across the U.S. and Europe.