Liberty Global Loses 25,500 Subscribers in Fourth Quarter

John Malone's international cable operator Liberty Global Group on Thursday reported mostly lower financials for the fourth quarter, but said it lost slightly fewer subscribers than in the year-ago period.

The company said its quarterly operating income rose 12 percent to $282.5 million, but it swung to a net loss of $1.4 billion from year-ago earnings of $25.1 million, while operating cash flow declined 4.1 percent to $1.3 billion. Fourth-quarter revenue dropped 0.5 percent to fall just below $3.0 billion.

European wireless giant Vodafone Group at the end of July completed its $21.3 billion acquisition of Liberty Global’s cable systems in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic, boosting its pay TV business. The transaction netted Liberty Global around $11.3 billion in proceeds. Analysts have said the firm would likely put part of that amount into acquisitions.

Liberty Global said it lost 25,500 customers in the fourth quarter on a net basis, compared with a year-ago loss of 26,100. Gains in Poland and Slovakia in the latest quarter were more than offset by drops in the U.K./Ireland, Belgium and Switzerland. The U.K./Ireland customer decline of 9,400 marked a reversal from a 9,000 gain in the same period of 2018, with the company citing "increased" discounting from competitors.

Liberty Global said it lost 91,300 net pay TV subscribers in the fourth quarter after a 74,900 drop in the year-ago quarter, but it added 15,700 broadband users, down from the year-ago gain of 24,800. The company also reported a decline in telephony users, compared with a gain in the final quarter of 2018.

"2019 was a transformational year on many fronts," said Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries. "We are now geographically concentrated in five attractive Western European markets, while enjoying substantial financial firepower with over $11 billion of total liquidity."

Netflix and Liberty Global earlier this month extended their integration deal for several years, covering about 11 million pay TV subscribers in Europe.

In January, chatter emerged that Liberty Global was among possible bidders for Univision Communications, the Spanish-language media giant that put itself up for sale in 2019. Its Liberty Global Ventures investment arm was understood to be looking at partnering with Hemisphere Media Group on a bid for Univision.

"This is a small investment that Liberty Global Ventures is exploring," a Liberty Global representative told The Hollywood Reporter last month.