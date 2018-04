The company also disclosed the compensation for chairman John Malone.

John Malone's Liberty Media has disclosed that president and CEO Gregory Maffei's 2017 compensation amounted to $19.8 million, up 17 percent from $16.9 million in 2016.

His pay compared with $12.1 million in 2015.

The company also disclosed the annual pay for Malone as chairman. He made $797,082 last year, compared with $747,156 in the year-ago period.

More to come.