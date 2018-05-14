Liberty Media CEO Says AT&T-Time Warner Merger Should Go Ahead

"I don't think that's the most dangerous merger in America," Greg Maffei told an investors conference.

Liberty Media president and CEO Gregory Maffei on Monday said a U.S. judge considering the AT&T and Time Warner merger as part of an antitrust showdown should allow the vertical integration to go ahead.

"I think that's a vertical merger that should be allowed. That's not to say there's no restrictions, unfettered. But in general, I don't think that's the most dangerous merger in America," Maffei told the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference during a session that was webcast.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon on June 12 will rule on whether the Justice Department's legal effort to block the $85 billion merger between AT&T and Time Warner should be allowed or denied.

Maffei added that he didn't know if a green light for AT&T would convince Comcast to renew its interest in 21st Century Fox's media assets with a hostile takeover offer to thwart Walt Disney Co.'s separate $52.4 billion deal. "Hard to know. There aren't that many plays. And both [Comcast and Disney] are doing it for different reasons than just verticalization," said the exec.

Maffei ventured that, as the streaming wars heat up, Comcast and Disney covet control of Hulu, which has a fractured ownership structure, with Comcast, 21st Century Fox, Disney and Time Warner all holding stakes.

"I think it's about Hulu, it's about other plays" than regional sports networks and ESPN, he argued. Fox's share of Hulu could potentially be sold to Disney and increase that studio's ownership to 60 percent.

Maffei added that Disney has the advantage in a possible tussle with Comcast for the Fox assets: "Clearly, the Murdochs seem to favor that deal, a tax-free deal. Theoretically, they can go higher with cash and stock than [Comcast CEO] Brian [Roberts], who doesn't want to issue that stock."