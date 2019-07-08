Liberty Media CFO Mark Carleton Retires

Brian Wendling becomes the principal financial officer at John Malone's media empire behind SiriusXM, Live Nation and Formula One.

John Malone's Liberty Media, which controls audio entertainment giant SiriusXM Satellite Radio, the Atlanta Braves baseball team and the Formula One racing circuit, said Monday that CFO Mark Carleton has retired.

Carleton, who has held the post since 2016, will now serve as a senior adviser to the company controlled by billionaire investor Malone. Brian Wendling, who has been at Liberty since 1999 and has been serving as controller since 2011, has taken on the added title of Liberty's principal financial officer, while also serving as CFO of Liberty TripAdvisor.

Greg Maffei, Liberty Media president and CEO, also announced that Rich Baer, general counsel and chief legal officer, would take on the added title of chief administrative officer. And Courtnee Chun, who runs Liberty’s investor relations group, also becomes chief portfolio officer.

"Mark’s relationship with Liberty and TCI goes back to 1987 and his efforts as chief financial officer and leading the corporate development team have provided great value to the company," said Maffei. "I’m pleased that he will continue as a senior advisor."

Liberty Media also owns stakes in such companies as Viacom, Live Nation Entertainment and telecom giant AT&T.