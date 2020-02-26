Liberty Media Quarterly Revenue Rises, Operating Income Drops

The company, controlled by billionaire mogul John Malone, reports financials for the Atlanta Braves and Formula One in addition to SiriusXM.

Liberty Media, the company controlled by billionaire mogul John Malone that houses assets like audio entertainment giant SiriusXM, the Atlanta Braves baseball club and the Formula One racing circuit, on Wednesday reported higher fourth-quarter revenue, but lower operating income.

The company's operating income fell 20 percent from $379 million to $302 million on higher stock compensation expense and higher depreciation and amortization, even though revenue rose 30 percent to $2.6 billion from $2.0 billion.

Formula One's quarterly operating loss narrowed from $29 million to $23 million, while the Braves' operating loss widened to $45 million from $28 million. SiriusXM's operating income fell 15 percent to $370 million.

Revenue was driven by a 38 percent gain at SiriusXM, with revenue also up 9 percent at Formula One and 6 percent at the Braves.

Said Greg Maffei, Liberty Media's president and CEO: "2019 was a strong year for our companies. SiriusXM marked 10 consecutive years of adding 1 million-plus self-pay net subscribers.... Formula One produced exceptional financial results, added viewers and grew race attendance. The Braves also had the highest ticket sales since 2007."



"Formula One continues to benefit from the investments made in the business over the past few years," said Chase Carey, Formula One chairman and CEO. "We see this in the strong financial results, viewership, attendance and engagement. 2020 marks the 70th anniversary of the sport, which will provide further momentum. We are excited to welcome two new Grands Prix to the calendar in Vietnam and the Netherlands and look forward to the debut of the second season of the Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Feb. 28."