Liev Schreiber Joins Will Smith in 'King Richard' (Exclusive)

Reinaldo Marcus Green is directing the story of Richard Williams, the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams.

Liev Schreiber has joined Will Smith in King Richard, Warner Bros.' true-life story of Richard Williams, the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams.

Reinaldo Marcus Green is directing the drama, which is now in production in Los Angeles with a cast that also includes Saniyya Syndey and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena, respectively. Aunjanue Ellis and Jon Bernthal will also star.

The script by Zach Baylin depicts the determination and fortitude of Williams, who trained his two daughters to play tennis, beginning on cracked courts in Compton, California, to later coaching them to Grand Slam wins and shaping them into two of the greatest players in the sport.

Schreiber will play tennis coach Paul Cohen, a noted instructor who worked with John McEnroe and Pete Sampras, among others.

Tim and Trevor White (The Post) are producing the movie via their Star Thrower Entertainment banner. Smith and his Westbrook Studios banner are also producing.

Schreiber, who moves seamlessly between film, television and theater, recently wrapped shooting the final season of Ray Donovan, the Showtime series that netted him five Golden Globe and three Emmy nominations over the course of its seven-season run.

The actor will next be seen as part of the high-wattage cast in Wes Anderson’s latest effort, The French Dispatch. The movie, whose ensemble includes Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Benicio del Toro and Bill Murray, among a slew of others, is set to open July 24 from Searchlight.

Schreiber, who last year starred in and produced the indie drama Human Capital, is repped by UTA and Untitled.

