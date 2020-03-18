Lifestyle Influencer Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Shares Symptoms

"The body pain that I'm feeling today is unlike anything else. It feels like we're all in a bad dream right now," Something Navy's Arielle Charnas wrote on Instagram.

Arielle Charnas, known as lifestyle influencer Something Navy, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 32-year-old New Yorker shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, writing that, "Like many of you, this pandemic has me on heightened alert and I took what I believed to be the quick precautions necessary to protect the health and safety of my family and now ultimately the people around me. This morning, I learned that I tested positive for COVID-19."

She had posted the day before that she had been sick for four days. "Each day the symptoms evolve into something else and while I can’t imagine how I’d ever catch coronavirus (from what I know I haven’t been in contact with anyone who has it) I’m dealing with the weirdest virus I’ve ever had since mono," she wrote to her 1.3 million followers. "I’m so happy my fever is gone but the body pain that I’m feeling today is unlike anything else. It feels like we’re all in a bad dream right now but I’m determined to bring back some normalcy to our lives."

As of Wednesday, the U.S. has seen more than 7,000 cases of the coronavirus with 97 deaths, according to the CDC. Other public figures to test positive include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kevin Durant and Idris Elba. President Donald Trump has recommended limiting gatherings to 10 people, while governors in several states — including California and New York — have shut down movie theaters, gyms and other entertainment destinations to prevent its spread.

Charnas continued in her post on Wednesday to say, "While this virus seems to be everywhere that you turn, it's meaning and importance completely changes when it affects you personally." She said she's been following CDC guidelines and "now more than ever, it's become even clearer that those precautions are absolutely necessary to slow down this virus and protect the most vulnerable."

She explained that her sickness started with a dry throat at night for a few days, then a sore throat similar to the cold. She experienced "chest heaviness" and a fever around 100.6 degrees for two days. She developed a headache and sinus pressure, lost her appetite and began losing her senses of smell and taste. "Finally what I'm dealing with now which has been the worst are HORRIBLE body aches and skin sensitivity like debilitating," Charnas wrote, adding that she combats it with Tylenol Extra Strength medication.

"I know that many of you are scared and anxious, but please stay calm," Charnas wrote.

She later faced social media backlash from users questioning how influencers and Hollywood stars are seemingly given priority access to the coronavirus tests, including Utah Jazz players (center Rudy Gobert was one of the first high-profile individuals to test positive) and Kris Jenner. "Kris Jenner has been tested for coronavirus after attending Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge's birthday bash a couple weeks ago," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Grainge tested positive and Jenner wanted to make sure she was being proactive in getting tested."

On Sunday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state will process 8,000 tests a day starting within a week. New York is expecting to administer 7,000 tests a day in an "exponential increase," according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Charnas said she was "lucky" to have access.