'Light of My Life' Trailer: Casey Affleck Stars in Film About Female-Targeted Plague

Saban Films has released the first trailer for Casey Affleck's Light of My Life.

The drama follows a father (Affleck), who must protect his daughter, Rag (Anna Pniowsky), by disguising her as his son following a pandemic that has wiped out the world's female population.

The trailer opens with shots of the father and daughter camping in the woods. "I'm the only girl of my species. I'm the only one I ever saw," Rag, who sports a short haircut and dresses in boy's clothes, tells her father.

Another clip shows the father-daughter duo out shopping. When the cashier notes that the child appears young, the father states that "he was just a newborn" when the plague that wiped out the female population happened.

It is revealed in a flashback that Rag's mother (Moss) died from the plague, which Rag is worried that she might have. "You don’t have the plague, but just because people aren't getting sick anymore doesn't mean that the world is right again," the father explains about why Rag has to continue to pretend to be a boy. After Rag asks when the world will become right again, he responds, "When it's balanced."

The trailer continues to highlight the family's struggles to keep Rag safe. "They're looking for me cause I'm a girl," she says in a voiceover as they move from place to place in an effort to find shelter.

"I'll always be with you, even if someone hurt me and stabbed me and knocked me down and put me in a block of ice and dropped me in the bottom of the ocean," the father tells Rag as a montage of clips show him fighting men and enduring other dangerous stations to keep his daughter safe. "Then I'll get up and I'll be free and I'll come find you and I'll keep being your dad."

Affleck has previously been accused of sexual harassment and settled cases filed against him by two women that worked on his controversial 2010 pseudo-documentary I'm Still Here. Producer Amanda White and cinematographer Magdalena Gorka sued Affleck in July 2010 for $2 million and $2.25 million after making claims of inappropriate behavior on set of the documentary. The claims resurfaced when Affleck was in contention for and ultimately won the best actor Oscar for his role in the film Manchester by the Sea in 2017.

Light of My Life will be released on Aug. 9. Watch the full trailer below.