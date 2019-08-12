'The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical' Sets Broadway Debut

The original musical adaptation of the best-selling novel will begin performances at New York's Longacre Theatre this fall for a limited engagement.

TheaterWorksUSA and Martian Entertainment on Monday announced that The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is set to make its Broadway debut. The original musical adaptation of the 2005 best-selling novel by Rick Riordan will begin performances this fall at New York's Longacre Theatre.

Performances will start Sept. 20, with the show officially opening Oct. 16. As part of a strictly limited holiday engagement, The Lightning Thief will run for 16 weeks. News of the production's arrival to Broadway comes not long after it wrapped a successful 32-city North American tour. The Lightning Thief also enjoyed an Off-Broadway tenure at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2017.

With a book by Joe Tracz (Be More Chill) and original music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, the action-packed musical tells the story of Percy Jackson — the son of Poseidon — who discovers powers he can’t control, while encountering monsters during a quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods.

In the Off-Broadway version, Chris McCarrell played Percy, while Carrie Compere played his mother and Jonathan Raviv played his father, Poseidon. Casting for The Lightning Thief’s Broadway run will be announced at a later date.