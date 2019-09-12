Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne Fight to Save Cosmetics Company in 'Like a Boss' Trailer

Salma Hayek, Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair and Karan Soni also star in the Miguel Arteta-directed film.

Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne get down to business in the first trailer for Paramount Pictures' Like a Boss.

The comedy, formerly known as Limited Partners, follows best friends Mia (Haddish) and Mel (Byrne), who run a cosmetics company. The two get in over their heads financially and consider bringing in cosmetics titan Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) as an investor. Mel and Mia's friendship is then put to the test as they try to earn back their company.

Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair and Karan Soni also star in the Miguel Arteta-directed film.

The trailer opens with Mia and Mel discussing dream sex while they brush their teeth in a Jack and Jill bathroom.

The two later reminisce about their long-lasting friendship. "Do you ever think about all the stuff we've done and wonder how we did not die?" Mel asks Mia as a clip shows the two jumping from a roof into a pool.

"We are two badass queens like those bitches who raised Wonder Woman. We've worked our asses off. We've opened up our own store. We're winning," Mia says. Mel puts a damper on the moment when she reveals that their company is $493,000 in debt.

Claire soon offers to invest $1.7 million into the company, though she says that business and friendship don't always mix.

"If you want to be a businesswoman, you have to act like a boss," Claire later instructs Mia and Mel before they fire an employee (Porter).

Mia and Mel later realize that their company is in jeopardy when Claire allegedly steals one of their ideas. They team up to take it back, which ultimately strengthens their fractured friendship.

Like a Boss will be in theaters on Jan. 10. Watch the full trailer above.