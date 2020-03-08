Lil Baby's Birmingham Show Ends in Chaos After Shooting

On Sunday night, the rapper was in the midst of "My Dawg" at the Bill Harris Arena in Alabama when a backstage altercation made its way to the stage during his performance

Lil Baby's concert in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday night erupted in chaos when gunfire occurred off the side of the stage and sent the rapper — and much of the audience — running for safety.

Lil Baby, aka Dominique Armani Jones, was in the midst of "My Dawg" at the Bill Harris Arena when a backstage altercation made its way to the stage during his performance, according to AL.com. Two men suddenly appeared on the stage in the middle of the song and appeared to be looking for a way out before gunshots followed. As seen in several videos that captured the scene as it unfolded, Lil Baby, upon realizing what was happening, made a swift exit as the crowd caught on and immediately tried to do the same.

(Disclaimer: The following video features gunshots.)

Lil Baby & his crew has a altercation backstage at his concert Birmingham ,After running backstage shots ranged from the back! #TheBirminghamMusicPlug pic.twitter.com/Q48cIZXTpb — BirminghamMusicPlug Follow Us On IG (@bhammusic_plug) March 8, 2020

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.